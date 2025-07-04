BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Shocking!⚡️Ukrainian fascists strike Donetsk once again
111 views • 2 months ago

⚡️Ukrainian fascists strike Donetsk once again

Shocking footage shows the aftermath of a HIMARS rocket strike with a shrapnel warhead near the Trudovskaya bus station in Petrovsky District of Donetsk.

❗️At the moment of impact, a car was driving down the road. All four people inside were killed.

Adding:

According to NBC News, the decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine was made solely by Pete Hegseth—without wider consultation.

Adding:

Zelensky's pimp Yermak confirmed Zelensky had a conversation with Trump.

Adding, from 'Rybar:

The process has begun about the next measures against representatives of Azerbaijani diasporas

Today, there was news about the deportation from the country of the chairman of the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of Azerbaijanis of the Moscow Region.

🖍It turned out to be Elshan Ibragimov - a relative of Tahir Hajiyev and the head of the Istra market, where recently during raids massive violations of migration legislation were revealed. Ibragimov was stripped of citizenship and will be sent back to Azerbaijan in the coming days.

🚩For several days now, law enforcement officers in Russia have been carrying out arrests of persons affiliated with the Azerbaijani criminal world. Yesterday in Moscow, they arrested vor v zakone Vagif Suleymanov (Bakinsky), and earlier in Yekaterinburg Shahin Shykhlinsky was detained (who, however, was released after giving testimony).

❗️In the context of the ongoing events, the situation is indicative. Although the hype of the past days in the media field has subsided, "on the ground" the work continues to arrest and deprive of citizenship the characters somehow connected with ethnic organized crime groups.

📌 It's still too early to talk about the seriousness of the intentions to eradicate ethno-criminal structures, but such news cannot but please. The main thing is not to slow down the pace.

#Azerbaijan #Russia

⭐️@rybar

