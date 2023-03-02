BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Led light Bulbs are wrecking your biofield furnace
The inside of a cell needs to be more negatively charged than the outside. If a powerful foreign influence disrupts the natural voltage gate adjustments made on the membrane walls, an unhealthy pH (acid/alkaline) interior environment is created as the gates are forced to open or close and let too many exchanges happen The EPRI states that 60 percent of primary current is expected to flow back over the earth” through the grid’s multi-grounded system. Furthermore, “testing has revealed [an even] higher percentage. In one case up to 81 percent of the primary distribution current was returning uncontrolled through the earth to the source substation. Near the substation there is a low NEV and the farther away, the higher the voltage. The substation has a massive grounding system and according to EPRI, 60% (or more) current returns back to the substation through the earth, to that grounding system. And “testing has revealed [an even] higher percentage. In one case up to 81 percent of the primary distribution current was returning uncontrolled through the earth

health5glightingbiofieldconductive emissions
