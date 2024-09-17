Bible Doctrine is the Christian's true soul food

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #122; In the beginning was the WORD...the word is Jesus Christ. The word became flesh and dwelt among us, therefore the accuracy of the WORD had better be in proper context for the serious Believer. Be careful who you allow to teach you doctrine, there is a call for accurately handling the WORD starting with pastor-teacher and then the congregation. Religion and counterfeits are the game of Satan, take care of false teachers and doctrines of demons.