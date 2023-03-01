BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Jennifer Daniels - Two Jam Packed Hours of Your Health Questions Answered on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.27.23)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
648 views • 03/01/2023

As you experience value from our presentations, please consider donating value in return as a one-off $$ amount - or a monthly subscription.

Thank you so much https://oneradionetwork.com/donate/  


What’s the proper dose for Ivermectin and why are their reports of its toxicity?Chronic kidney disease is discussed.

Is there value in eating liverwurst?

What are some exercises to firm my breasts?

How to get rid of a mole on the face?

What to do about damaged discs?

How to solve and cure head and nose pressure?

What foods to eat to gain weight and muscles?

Nodules on thyroid issues…

Dr. D gives her recipe on how to make bitters

How to grow a larger penis?

Adverse reactions to the drug, Statin

What is the formula for heart attack ACV and cayenne medicine?

Arthritis in hands and feet discussed.

How to dissolve ganglion cysts?

How to cook brains?

What to do about pins and needles in our feet?

She fielded several questions on back pain…

Dry mouth and cracks in the corners of the mouth.

What to do about a lump in the breast?

How to get rid of glyphosates in the body?

High blood sugar for 70 year old man..

What to do about vertigo?

Jennifer says Lyme’s disease doesn’t exist as advertised.

How to work with cataracts?

Juvenile arthritis is discussed.

Can rectal bleeding simply be hemorrhoids?

Two year old suffering from eczema all over his body

Any benefit from taking cow brain dehydrated supplements?


Bionatal CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels   

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  


https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-2-jam-packed-hours-of-your-health-questions-answered-february-27-2023/  

Keywords
lyme diseaseskin careblood sugarback painarthritiseczemamolescataractsthyroid issuesvertigodr jennifer danielscovidivermectincystsrectal bleedingchronic kidney diseasefirm breastsnodulesbitters recipepenis growthpins and needlesdry mouthdetoxing glyphosatesjuvenile arthritischeilitis
