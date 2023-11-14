BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The World is Rising Up for Palestine
57 views • 11/14/2023

Millions of people around the world have participated in rallies and demonstrations in support of Palestine and in protest of Israel's illegal occupation. I encourage you to join in local demonstrations and make your voices heard in social media. The Zionist occupation of Palestinian territories is the #1 obstacle to peace in the Middle East.

Please Share This Video and Donate to Support My Efforts.

