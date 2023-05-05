Christian Denominations Need To Repent Before God And The World For Open Rebellion Against God/Jesus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As it was in the days of Noah. We are living in the days of Noah. Many can no longer endure truth, having itching ears. Come out of her my people less ye partake in her sins and receive of her plagues. Who do you think Noah was preaching to? It was mainly to justify the wrath of God. The word of God will be given even if people do not have ears to hear.