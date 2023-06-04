Jekyll Island Author Declares 'Revolution' - Is Only Way to Escape the Fed's Planned Crisis.

I'm sharing this video from "Stansberry Research" on YouTube, with a partial description. Please visit their site.

“We will not survive the system by figuring out how to hide from it,” says G. Edward Griffin, author of Creature from Jekyll Island and founder of the Red Pill University, in the second part of our interview. He says it's critical for folks to focus on protecting their portfolios. “Our lives and our freedom are at stake here,” Griffin warns. He also believes the banking crisis is not a surprise since it allows for the transition toward “a cashless society” with fewer banks. “Cash gives people autonomy.. it allows them to be independent of others,” he argues. Finally, he claims that de-dollarization is inevitable and might happen soon.

