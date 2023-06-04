BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jekyll Island Author Declares 'Revolution' - Is Only Way to Escape the Fed's Planned Crisis.
06/04/2023

I'm sharing this video from "Stansberry Research" on YouTube, with a partial description. Please visit their site.

“We will not survive the system by figuring out how to hide from it,” says G. Edward Griffin, author of Creature from Jekyll Island and founder of the Red Pill University, in the second part of our interview. He says it's critical for folks to focus on protecting their portfolios. “Our lives and our freedom are at stake here,” Griffin warns. He also believes the banking crisis is not a surprise since it allows for the transition toward “a cashless society” with fewer banks. “Cash gives people autonomy.. it allows them to be independent of others,” he argues. Finally, he claims that de-dollarization is inevitable and might happen soon.

oin Daniela Cambone's exclusive community ➡️ https://danielacambone.com ➡️ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StansberryRe... ➡️ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stansberry ➡️ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stansberry_... ➡️ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stan... Chapter stamps: 00:00 Griffin’s thoughts the Fed 2:42 Regional bank crisis 6:47 CBDCs 7:39 De-dollarization 9:08 U.S. government’s stance on dollar 10:31 DeSantis banning CBDCs 11:37 Fed illegal issued CBDCs 13:19 Griffin’s thoughts on inflation 15:16 The Great Reset 15:33 How does Griffin protect his wealth? 17:31 Crypto 18:20 New system 20:47 Mass education 22:27 Griffin’s secret health tips 23:11 Griffin’s final thoughts

russiaukrainerussianend the feddigital currencyukrainianfed reservecbdcsmoibf
