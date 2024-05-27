PREPARE TO BE SHOCKED, DISASTER IS LURKING UNDERNEATH THE CALM ECONOMIC SURFACE

Back with another dose of economic reality: Severe signs of distress are popping-up all over the place and we are about to witness shocking economic moves. Today we look at consumer spending, credit cards, loans, banks, interest rates and lots more.

Get an edge when searching for homes, search foreclosures and pre-foreclosures now:

Foreclosures: https://www.foreclosure.com/foreclosures/?rsp=3830

Pre-foreclosures: https://www.foreclosure.com/preforeclosures/?rsp=3830

Get 5% cash-back on all your Amazon purchases! Apply for an Amazon Prime Visa Card:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/BT00LN946S?externalReferenceId=c8c110f6-7419-47fa-9277-e5076b1f3b8f





📺 Save money, get free local TV channels and cut the cable bill with an amplified antenna: https://amzn.to/3wxtzSN (your TV must have coaxial cable input).





💰 Protect your money and slim-down: Get your RFID blocking, money-clip, super slim men's wallet with credit card pop-up lever: https://amzn.to/44qXCbA

Thank you for being a part of my channel. I am an investor that also works in the finance industry. I also am a news-hound and love keeping updated on the latest economic, financial, and business news. Economic 'boom and bust' cycles are very fascinating to me so and I have had some very good luck in the stock market, precious metals and investing in real estate, therefore, I have decided to share my research, knowledge, news digging, and analysis with the world via this channel.

This channel contains news and analysis that often includes 'one mans opinion'. The information conveyed should never be taken as investment advice. Everyone should do their own due diligence and research before making investment and money decisions.