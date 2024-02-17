How is Fani Willis getting away with lying?: Ric Grenell | Newsline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Friday's "Newsline," former acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell calls out Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html