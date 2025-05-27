© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newt Lee’s Testimony in Leo Frank Trial, Atlanta, July 28, 1913
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 3 months ago
This AI-generated video examines Newt Lee’s testimony as the third witness in the Leo Frank trial on July 28, 1913, at Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia. Lee, a night watchman at the National Pencil Company, testified that on April 26, 2013, Leo Frank instructed him to arrive at 4:00 PM, earlier than usual, and sent him away until 6:00 PM, an unusual break. Lee noted Frank’s nervous demeanor—rubbing his hands, fumbling with the time clock, and showing fear when J.M. Gantt appeared. Frank’s call to Lee that night was unprecedented, suggesting guilt. Lee discovered Mary Phagan’s body in the basement at 3:00 AM, raped and strangled, directly implicating Frank, who had the opportunity to commit the murder. Lee’s testimony about the locked double doors, which Frank controlled, supported the prosecution’s case that Frank killed Phagan during Lee’s absence. The trial, per the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, ended with Frank’s conviction, his 2015 lynching, and the ADL’s founding. As of May 26, 2025, at 08:45 PM EDT, debates persist, with the Georgia Innocence Project seeking exoneration, opposed by Phagan’s family. X discussions highlight this divide, with some citing Alonzo Mann’s 1982 affidavit, while others affirm Frank’s guilt.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.