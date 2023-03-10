Situation Update, Mar 10, 2023 - Spiritual warrior Dr. Stella Immanuel and Mike Adams have harsh words for the DEMONS walking the Earth

0:00 Intro

5:37 Interview with Dr. Stella Immanuel

1:06:00 Interview with Dave Hodges





- Interview with Dr. Stella Immanuel about covid, spike protein and luciferians

- Dr. Stella's "covi" nutrition product line for healthy immune function

- Dr. Stella and Mike joke about "cultural appropriation"

- Interview with Dave Hodges about domestic sabotage and narco infestation of American politics

- Hodges survives assassination attempt

- Arizona overrun with corruption as narco cartels buy off the politicians

- Discussion about the coming financial collapse and the chaos in the cities

- Update on Perth mint gold doping allegations

- Update on chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) for emergency medicine





