Built Up Military - Donald Trump is Stupid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump thinks it's good news that he built up the military...
Yeah and then you handed that built up military over to prez poopy pants
and his gang of globalist wannabes who are using that built up military
to start WW3 because Donald Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #military #builtup #poopypants #ww3 #war #trumpisstupid #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #stupid #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser