Aleksandro-Kalinovskoye direction (south of Dzerzhinsk)

Drone operators from the 68th "Iron" Tank Regiment and the 20th Motorized Rifle Regiment ("Zаshchitniki") defeated a detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that attempted to counterattack.

First, the enemy landed troops, which were covered by artillery, then their combat vehicle (BTR M-113) was hit. The surviving Ukrainian militants requested evacuation, but they were unable to get far and they lost another M-113.