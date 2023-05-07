BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
King Charles Coronation Honors Interfaith Dialogue With Cross Gifted By Pope Francis. Hosea Pt 4
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
77 views • 05/07/2023

King Charles’s Coronation Will Honor Interfaith Dialogue With a Special Gift From Pope Francis. This ceremony solidifies Charles’s role as the head of the Church of England. Though he will take an oath to be “the defender of the faith” during the ceremony, he has said previously that he hopes to promote interfaith communication as king. Throughout his years as the Prince of Wales he took an interest in promoting cooperation between Catholics and Protestants.



King Charles III's coronation to feature shards of "True Cross" gifted by Pope Francis


King Charles’s Coronation Will Honor Interfaith Dialogue With a Special Gift From Pope Francis


Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation


Why Pope Francis Isn’t With the West on Ukraine


Pope Francis greets Russian Orthodox leader amid secret Vatican 'mission' to end war in Ukraine


VATICAN-HINDU TALKS AIM AT BUILDING ‘NEW HUMANISM’


US Sees a New Era of Nuclear Risk Dawning in China-Russia Cooperation


Russia Confirms Highly Enriched Uranium Supply To China; US Fears Beijing Could Triple Its Nuclear Warheads By 2035


US ‘Dangerously Close’ To Another Nuclear Missile Crisis; After Russia, China Could Respond To Deployment Of Nuke Subs To S.Korea


Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot defense systems


US rejects Russia’s ‘ludicrous claim’ it was behind alleged attack on Kremlin as Moscow warns of ‘open-armed conflict’


sda bible prophecy pope francis seventh day adventist china russia king charles iii sda sermon king charles the third true cross gift king charles gift pope francis on ukraine pope francis greets russian leader vatican hindu new humanism nuclear risk russia uranium supply russia ships uranium to china nuclear missile crisis
