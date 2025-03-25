Debra Tavares Unleashed with New Explosive Information

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 24, 2025
In this explosive interview, Debra Tavares reveals jaw-dropping insights—hidden targeting grids in Google Maps, Flock surveillance systems monitoring the masses, and the elite’s use of directed energy and weather manipulation weapons. As our rights slowly erode, www.StopTheCrime.net stands as a beacon of truth in a sea of silence. Stay informed. Stay aware.
