NICOTINE Heals BRAIN FUNCTION. Dr. Ardis

Nicotine heals memory loss and improves brain function.
Nicotine and Cognitive Improvements. Nicotine is a known neurological stimulant. Every cell in your body has nicotine receptors. Natural nicotine is found in Lobelia, Tomato, Potatoes, Eggplant and other plants.
Nicotine Patches Reduce Memory Loss. Details on how nicotine affects brain function and brain fog. Neuro Healing:
FULL PRESENTATION. Man In America: What the FDA is Hiding About Nicotine Will SHOCK You w/ Dr. Ardis. https://rumble.com/v60aq3z-what-the-fda-is-hiding-about-nicotine-will-shock-you-w-dr.-ardis.html
Research Article: Ahmad Alhowail, Molecular insights into the benefits of nicotine on memory and cognition. Mol Med Rep 2021 Mar 25;23(6):398. https://www.spandidos-publications.com/mmr/23/6/398
