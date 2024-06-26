BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Manufactured cancer-causing agents & components, in every shot!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
235 views • 10 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Stew Peters: Before just about anyone else, Dr. Judy Mikovits was warning that COVID-19 was not a normal virus and not a normal pandemic. She was one of the first people to warn that COVID-19 could be intentional and that it could be linked to some kind of global depopulation agenda. And Dr. Judy Mikovits has also been particularly focused on what she says is a surge of cancer cases, stemming from the shots.

Dr Judy Mikovits: I did 22 years at the National Cancer Institute. And then 20 more years in Industry doing cancer drug and immunotherapy development to show exactly this. Can prove it beyond a shadow of a doubt, it is and always was the shots causing these fibers, causing these heart attacks.

SARSCoV2 is not a Coronavirus, it's a retrovirus! As is the shot, a synthetic bio-weapon.

It's not messenger RNA from an animal. It's synthetic RNA, you can't even call it mRNA! It's not of God. It's not natural. That's what Karen Kingston has been saying. It's not mRNA, stop calling them mRNA vaccines; because they aren't mRNA vaccines. That's what the polio shots are. That's what all the other shots they've injected: monkey mouse and manufactured XMRV, foreign, monkey, mouse, manufactured cancer-causing agents and components, in every single shot! You exploded it with those humanized bio-weapons they called COVID.

12/03/2022 - Stew Peters Show: https://stewpeters.com/video/2022/12/spike-protein-poison-mrna-bio-weapon-surges-cancer-growth-mass-deaths/

Keywords
healthcancernewsvaccinetruthmanufacturedmikovitscovidxmrv
