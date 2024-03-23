BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
More Than A Country - More Than A Shining City On A Hill - America Lives - America Will Survive - God Save America
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
92 views • 03/23/2024

America is more than a country and more than a shining city on a hill. America lives and America will survive whatever it faces because of brave and courageous patriotic men and women that love their country and the American way of life as it was always meant to be... a free nation with liberty and justice for all. And one nation under God that is not to be divided but is to be cohesive and bonded together in the love all Americans have for freedom. So... be brave and help support the saving of our nation and our home.... Our home is America.

Make America Great Again - MAGA!!

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/america-lives

Please share this link with patriots and potential patriots.


