Russia DIDN’T specifically prepare for SMO - Putin
27 views • 4 months ago

Putin says Russia DIDN’T specifically prepare for Special Military Operation

But tried to sort Donbass issue through peaceful means.

In 2014, Russia hadn’t been ready for 'frontal confrontation' with West.

'Russia ALONE, in essence, is opposing entire collective West' he adds.

Adding, about India and Pakistan:

India has imposed a ban on import and transit of goods from Pakistan "in the interests of national security and public policy," the Indian government's Department of Foreign Trade said in a statement.

Speaking of the China factor, transit of goods from Pakistan through India includes routes to Bangladesh and China. In fact, India has begun a blockade of the Pakistan-China route within its territories and waters.

