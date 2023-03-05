https://danhappel.com/the-world-economic-forum-regressing-toward-feudalism/World Economic Forum acolytes are deadly serious about transforming the human race and will do anything to accomplish the task.

This vision of world government allows a handful of the most powerful international financiers to own and control all the world's resources, utilizing a spoiles system to reward the useful idiots of the political and administrative class supervising their global estate.

The World Economic Forum that meets yearly in Davos Switzerland, is widely recognized by the global elite as the brain trust for future and current international leaders. For decades it has produced highly recognized "Young Global Leaders" through WEF sponsored training programs. These YGL graduates now sit in some of the highest leadership positions in the world of academia, media, politics, industry and finance.

At WEF conferences, Klaus Schwab and others openly discuss a plan to meld man and machine through a process called transhumanism, the replacement of human bodies with machine parts, and equipping them with AI (artificial intelligence) augmented human brains.

Global technocrats see this as a necessary next step in transforming the human race into a new species capable of living in harmony with globalist's vision of a sustainable world. They claim that this new transhuman species will demand far fewer resources from Mother Earth (Gaia), and will be capable of extraordinary physical work demands with limited rest.......perfect slaves.

The freedom to make personal choices is hinged on the concept of sovereignty, which cannot exist without the recognition of individuals. Individuals may choose to work with other individuals for a common purpose, but they must retain the right to opt out should the goals of the group destroy the rights of individuals within that group.

Modern globalists recognize collectivism as little more than an intermediate step toward the only truly practical form of absolute control: feudalistic technocracy.