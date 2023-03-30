BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Press Secretary for Katie Hobbs Resigns After Tweet Suggesting 'Transphobes' Should Be Shot
Josselyn Berry, press secretary for Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, has resigned after posting an inflammatory tweet suggesting “transphobes” should be gunned down in the wake of a woman who identified as transgender killing six people at a Christian school in Nashville.

Local Arizona media reported that Berry’s resignation came after she faced pressure from those close to her and from other lawmakers.

“The Governor does not condone violence in any form,” a statement from Hobbs’ office said. “This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another.”

Read the whole story at Daily Wire. https://www.dailywire.com/news/press-secretary-for-gov-katie-hobbs-resigns-after-tweet-suggesting-transphobes-should-be-shot

transgender top story katie hobbs the jd rucker show josselyn berry
