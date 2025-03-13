Sleep Like a Champ, Win Spring! Biohack No 2

Sleep Like a Champ, Win Spring!

Tired of sluggish mornings? Biohack #2: Sleep optimization. Ditch screens 90 minutes before bed—blue light kills melatonin. More shut-eye equals more muscle repair, and it balances hormones for glowing skin. Wake up a warrior, ready to crush hikes or dates!



Source: CDC Sleep Guidelines.

Brought to you by https://nnbl.blog/new-normal-big-llfe-blog/ and and the New Normal Big Life Podcast.