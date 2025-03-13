Sleep Like a Champ, Win Spring! Biohack No 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sleep Like a Champ, Win Spring!
Tired of sluggish mornings? Biohack #2: Sleep optimization. Ditch screens 90 minutes before bed—blue light kills melatonin. More shut-eye equals more muscle repair, and it balances hormones for glowing skin. Wake up a warrior, ready to crush hikes or dates!
Source: CDC Sleep Guidelines.
Brought to you by https://nnbl.blog/new-normal-big-llfe-blog/ and and the New Normal Big Life Podcast.