Cognitive Function and Aging

Is your brain foggy? The root could be metabolic. Insulin resistance in brain cells means they can't get fuel, impairing neurotransmitter function and detoxification. The fix? Get fuel into cells effectively and prioritize circadian rhythm for deep, cleansing sleep.
