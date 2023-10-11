While Terrorists Seek to Destroy, FBI Dubs MAGA the “Greatest Threat”

Hamas’ barbaric attack on Israeli civilians has many Americans stressing existing concerns that terrorists are coming across the southern U.S. border. But given the Biden administration’s open-borders policy, the people in charge clearly don’t share Americans’ concerns. Instead, the FBI is targeting and labeling another demographic as the “greatest threat”: Trump supporters. Today we discuss disturbing reports about the FBI surveilling and targeting Trump supporters, and expose groups within America who openly advocate destroying the current order.

Also, Veronika Kyrylenko, senior editor of The New American, discusses her recent cover story, “The Vax & Premature Deaths,” and John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn discusses the importance of the Second Amendment in an America that has likely already let terrorists in.