One of the wilder videos from this war so far.

Russian FPV witnessing a pack of dogs chasing down and likely mauling a Ukrainian soldier.

Adding:

❗️Colonel General Nikolai Yuryev has resigned from his post as head of the FSB military counterintelligence department, a source from the Russian Military National Police.

Some sources link Yuryev's departure to failures in operational activities within the Ministry of Defense system.