Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 19 | Jury Duty: Before the Gavel Drops

Listen in as we discuss the frustrations and challenges associated with jury duty. We share our personal experiences, highlighting issues like repetitive forms, inefficient processes, and more. Tami recounts a particularly stressful jury duty experience involving a criminal case with insufficient evidence, leading to a contentious and prolonged deliberation. This leads us to extend the conversation to critiques of the legal and governmental systems. You’ll notice our skepticism about the current system, which we consider convoluted and corrupt. We advocate for a rethinking of the legal system and emphasize the importance of community, sovereignty, and returning to simpler, more humane ways of living.
