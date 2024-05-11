Aaron Siri - Do U.S. Polio Vaccines Stop Infection and Transmission of the Polio Virus?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/vax-facts-do-the-polio-vaccines-used
“Yes” or “No”? (See Link for Answer)
When picking an answer, keep in mind that IPV is mandated to attend grades K-12 in every state in the United States and the justification for this rights-crushing mandate is the belief that the vaccine prevents transmission of polio in the school setting.