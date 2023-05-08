Corroboration Between Two E.T. Authors

Judy Carroll joined me after she read Jeff Selver's book, "THE RISING - THE ALIEN PLAN TO BUILD AN ENLIGHTENED CITY ON PLANET EARTH". We have both read it. Jeff's website is https://www.jeffselver.com/ and you can order the book there.



1:46 - Brian begins by showing 7 minutes of a clip by Jeff Selver, entitled: When Will Humans Gain the Consciousness Abilities of Grey Aliens?

6:55 - Judy explains how our physical appearance is just an outer form. Our real form is that of an energy orb.

9:44 - Like Jeff, Judy was advised by the Greys to learn to meditate in order to assist communication. Both Jeff and Judy were also advised to learn Tai Chi.

12:16 - In his book, Jeff talks about taking on Grey form. Judy tells of seeing herself shape-shift in front of a mirror.

14:04 - Discussing author Courtney Brown's books, Cosmic Voyage and Cosmic Explorer, in which he describes connecting with the Greys through Remote Viewing.

15:50 - Judy describes experiences of visiting people at night in her Grey form, and the proof she's been given of the reality of this.

21:15 - Understanding our own spirituality, on p15 of Jeff's book, The Rising.

23:15 - P37 - humans with a percentage of Grey DNA.

26:12 - P59 - Greys being humanities' Agents of Change.

28:00 Judy explains how some Greys originated on Earth as the Ant people.

35:07 - P60 of Jeff's book - The Greys' full understanding of spirituality and dimensionality. To quote: "They accentuate certain aspects of biological forms to express specific spiritual consciousness perceptions and/or abilities.

38:26 - On p123 Jeff discusses Mary Rodwell's work with Star Seeds. This book is entitled The New Human: Awakening to our Cosmic Heritage. It contains information on the activation of more DNA.

43:50 - P123 - Jeff talks about Dr. William Brown, and how DNA molecules influence the sentient activity of the brain.

44:29 - Judy shows an illustration of the Quantum Trinity, from her book Cosmic Spirituality.

47:50 - P185 - Quantum Science and a quantum computer that Jeff is shown.

48:39 - P251 - The UFO activity that has occurred at many nuclear missile silos.

55:39 - On P268-9 of his book, Jeff talks about meeting The Ancient One, a very highly evolved Grey Being.

1:03:46 - On p310, Jeff talks about the Gaelic link with the Greys. Judy refers to Betty Andeasson-Luca's message from the Greys that could be translated from the Gaelic language. Judy quotes from the book, The Rendlesham Enigma, by James Pennistone and Gary Osborn.

1:19:00 -Judy's experience at a sacred site in the UK.

1:17:02 - Judy talks about the Australian Aboriginal Creator Beings known as the Wandjinas, and how ancient Egyptians came to study spirituality with the Aboriginal people. The Gosford Glyphs.

1:24:25 - The Schumann Resonance.

1:32:08 - P385 - Brain and mind/consciousness are not the same thing.

1:37:14 - On p389 of The Mystic Book that Jeff was given by the Greys, is a very similar message to one Judy was given, which she reads out.

