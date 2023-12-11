Solving Today’s Identity Crisis and Discovering Our Divine Assignment - Latoya Lackey

The biggest lie that the enemy wants the church to believe is to confuse them about their identity. Latoya Lackey aptly points out this sobering fact, reminding us that the Christian life isn’t just about checking boxes. As the founder of Latoya Lackey Ministries, Latoya is passionate about teaching people about their God-given identity and deliverance. She explains the type of lies that Satan tells us and our children about who we are, and how we can recognize and deny those sinister untruths. She also says that our identity is the key factor in breaking free from the bonds of Satan’s lies. If we know who we are in Christ, there’s a God-given assignment that will drive our lives forward with passion and purpose!









TAKEAWAYS





The more you understand who you are and whose you are, the more you will not be deceived by the lies of the enemy





Raise your children to learn and think for themselves and understand who Christ called them to be





When people experience deliverance, but don’t have relationships with other Christians, they can fall back into unhealthy patterns





True repentance is also another key to authentic deliverance from the sinful chains of bondage









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo





🔗 CONNECT WITH LATOYA LACKEY

Website: https://www.latoyalackeyministries.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/latoya.lackey.3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latoyalackeyministries/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3swLMOv

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3MD8ICw





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/