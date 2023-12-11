BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Solving Today’s Identity Crisis and Discovering Our Divine Assignment - Latoya Lackey
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • 12/11/2023

The biggest lie that the enemy wants the church to believe is to confuse them about their identity. Latoya Lackey aptly points out this sobering fact, reminding us that the Christian life isn’t just about checking boxes. As the founder of Latoya Lackey Ministries, Latoya is passionate about teaching people about their God-given identity and deliverance. She explains the type of lies that Satan tells us and our children about who we are, and how we can recognize and deny those sinister untruths. She also says that our identity is the key factor in breaking free from the bonds of Satan’s lies. If we know who we are in Christ, there’s a God-given assignment that will drive our lives forward with passion and purpose!



TAKEAWAYS


The more you understand who you are and whose you are, the more you will not be deceived by the lies of the enemy


Raise your children to learn and think for themselves and understand who Christ called them to be


When people experience deliverance, but don’t have relationships with other Christians, they can fall back into unhealthy patterns


True repentance is also another key to authentic deliverance from the sinful chains of bondage



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo


🔗 CONNECT WITH LATOYA LACKEY

Website: https://www.latoyalackeyministries.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/latoya.lackey.3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latoyalackeyministries/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3swLMOv

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3MD8ICw


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
godsatanchristianitydemonssatanicdemonicdeliveranceministrytina griffincounter culture momlatoya lackey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy