Mel K & Derrick Broze | Fluoride Fallacy Exposed: EPA on Trial Update | 2-18-24
The Mel K Show
The Mel K ShowCheckmark Icon
280 followers
85 views • 02/19/2024

Please learn more and support Derrick Broze: https://theconsciousresistance.com

https://www.derrickbroze.com https://substack.com/@derrickbroze https://twitter.com/DBrozeLiveFree


We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm and focus on the mission - God Wins!


We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriots pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.

We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!


The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/

Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/


Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.

Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!

https://themelkshow.com/events/


MEET for America

Colorado Springs, Colorado

March 2


Liberty Defenders Speaker Series

Stuart, Florida

March 12


ReAwaken America Tour

Detroit, MI

June 7th & 8th

Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there! Our Website www.TheMelKShow.com


Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show: https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelKShow

Twitter (Original): https://twitter.com/originalmelk

TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@themelkshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themelkshow/

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheMelKShow

Mel K Show Video Platform (Subscription): https://www.themelkshow.tv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/

Podbean: https://themelkshow.podbean.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/MelKShow

GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow

Locals.com: https://melk.locals.com/

Banned Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-mel-k-show

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themelkshow

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@themelkshow:5


If you are interested to explore investing in precious metals please contact below and mention MelK for special offers:


Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange

Buy Gold & Silver

https://themelkshow.com/gold/

Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!


Support Patriots With MyPillow

Go to https://www.mypillow.com/melk

Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show


Mel K Superfoods

Supercharge your wellness with Mel K Superfoods Use Code: MELKWELLNESS and Save Over $100 off retail today!

www.MelKSuperfoods.com


Patriot Mobile

Support your values, your freedom and the Mel K Show.

Switch to Patriot Mobile for Free. Use free activation code MELK

https://www.patriotmobile.com/melk/


HempWorx

The #1 selling CBD brand. Offering cutting edge products that run the gamut from CBD oils and other hemp products to essential oils in our Mantra Brand, MDC Daily Sprays which are Vitamin and Herb combination sprays/

https://themelkshow.com/my-daily-choice/


Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols

https://zstacklife.com/MelK


The Wellness Company - Emergency Medical Kits:

www.twc.health/pages/melk-prepkit


Dr. Jason Dean and BraveTV bring you the most innovative and cutting edge science in Nutrition with Nano-Particle Detoxification, The Full Moon Parasite Protocol and Clot Shot Defense.

https://bravetv.store/?sca_ref=3278505.GWvLbyryzv


Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD. Consult with a renowned healthcare provider!

Offering Telehealth Services & Supplements. Use offer code ‘MelK’ for 5% Off

https://bit.ly/MelKDrStellaMD




politicsepafluoride
