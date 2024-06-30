💰Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski insists on the 'Game of Escalation' & Confiscation of Russian Money

💰Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski insists on the “game of escalation” and confiscation of Russian money.

Adding:

💬Each Ukrainian family must spend $3,000-4,000 on energy equipment.

Currently, this is the only way to avoid being left without electricity, said Svyatoslav Palyuk, the director of the Association of Energy Efficient Cities of Ukraine.

According to him, every home should have equipment that stores energy, such as from solar panels or during peak production times when the price per kilowatt is lower.

Palyuk believes this is a "pan-European trend."





