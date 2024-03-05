IN FOCUS: Trump to Biden "Stop The Weaponization" & Weaponized DOJ with Frankie Stockes - OAN

Tonight IN FOCUS... The percentage of people experiencing anxiety and depression is double pre-plandemic the one and only Dr. Drew Pinsky weighs in. Also the Supreme Court issues an historic ruling regardfing trump, leaving the left in tears. We'll tell you why... Plus, the fight against corrupt 'selected' so called 'leaders' around the nation continues. And we will dive into the us armies quote unquote "major revamp" to prepare for future wars.



