Pro-Gaza "protesters" illegally block multiple roads into JFK Airport in NYC

DEVELOPING: Pro-Gaza "protesters" illegally block multiple roads into JFK Airport in New York City during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
These people are domestic extremists.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.