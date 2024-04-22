Urgent: Israel Strikes Iran; Joshua and the Spirit of Amalek Rising-Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following breaking news, Amanda talks about the Israeli bombing on Iran and the increasing tensions in the Middle East. She likens these current events to Joshua and the Spirit of Amalek which is rising up in Iran. The Spirit of Amalek is a vicious spirit and according to Rabbinic literature, is the oldest enemy of Israel and arch enemy of the Jewish people. In today’s society, Amalek is embodied in antisemitism. Tune in April 19 at 5:30 pm ET!
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
