The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Bodly Go Where No Man Has Gone Before

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





When facing the unknown, the blessed assurance of our Lord and Savior is reason enough to face any adversity with confidence.





Facing Life’s Unknowns

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

When we know and trust the Lord, we don't have to fear change and uncertainty.

Hebrews 11:23-29

Moses knew what it was to live with uncertainty. He was born in Egypt at a time when the growing Hebrew population was seen as a threat. So to protect Moses, his family let others raise him. But then, as an adult, he had to flee his homeland.





Music video credit:

20/20 BLIND - I Am Blind

Put 20/20 Blind on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3OZjrZj

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/48v7pOc

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net