RT
July 16, 2023
The Russian Defense Ministry has shared footage of the combat work of MSTA-S 152mm self-propelled artillery crews striking military targets in the Zaporozhye direction of the battle zone.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30dpzi-russian-msta-s-howitzer-crews-operate-in-zaporozhye-direction.html