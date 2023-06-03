Scottish Snooker player's VAXX side effect reemerges ... - Scott Donaldson

Read his Tweet: https://twitter.com/ScottD147/status/1646508219962109954

Scott Donaldson was forced to withdraw from his World Championship qualification match with Ryan Day on Wednesday, suffering from a tremor which ended his hopes of competing.

Day was 4-0 ahead at the first interval, making a superb 146 break in the opening frame, but that is where the match ended as Donaldson conceded.

The Scot spoke last year of a tremor he had been suffering since taking the Covid vaccine, although it had cleared up by the 2022 World Championship.

However, it has returned, with shakes in his leg proving unbearable to play through.

After the unusual method of victory, Day explained: ‘Scott pulled me to one side after the fourth frame as we walked backstage. I feel really sorry for what’s happened.

‘I think he’s mentioned a tremor in his leg that’s coincided with the vaccine.

‘I started really well, made a 146, the third frame I noticed Scott get back up off the shot a couple of times. I thought he may have had an injury to his knee or ankle, but he explained it as this tremor that had disappeared for five months, but the pressure of the last match on Monday brought it back on and today it was there pretty much the entirety of the time we were playing.

‘It’s super unfortunate he’s had to withdraw.’

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

