BrightLearn - Supernatural Miracles and Prophecies Unveiled, an interview with Xavier Ayral

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This riveting episode explores verified Marian apparitions, miraculous healings (like a French aviator’s nose regenerating at Lourdes), and prophetic warnings—such as Fatima’s prediction of World War II—through Xavier Ayral’s Vatican-backed research, arguing these supernatural phenomena are urgent calls to prayer amid today’s global chaos.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ail
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.