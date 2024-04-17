BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stop all childhood vaccines, says World Council for Health, notes Peter McCullough, MD
04/17/2024

“When I first interviewed you, you were pretty much all for vaccination.” “You’ve changed your mind… Why?” Peter McCullough, MD says, “I [had] NEVER critically reviewed them.” “Now critically looking at [the vaccine schedule], we have a situation… “We just learned that the World Council For Health, an international body, is calling for a complete moratorium on childhood vaccines.” “In 1986 the U.S. passed legislation that indemnified the manufacturers of vaccines. “In that legislation, it says that vaccines have UNAVOIDABLE HARM.” “Neuropsychiatric disorders, Attention Deficit Disorder (ADHD), Asperger’s, Autism, seizures, allergic diseases, asthma, atopic dermatitis [long-term type of inflammation of the skin], Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.” “When I was a kid, the rate of autism was ‘one-in-10,000’. “Now it’s one-in-36 (1-in-36).” “[Five (5) scientific] papers have found that children who get NO vaccines, have the BEST outcome.”

Peter McCullough, MD being interviewed by Joni Lamb on "Joni Table Talk" on 12 Dec 2023.

The full 28:30 minute interview is here:

https://player.daystar.tv/1kDNxADO

Other interviews on "Joni Table Talk" are posted here:

https://censored.daystar.com

The World Council For Health statement is posted here:

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/statements/childhood-vaccines/

They are on "X" here:

https://twitter.com/FreeWCH

The statement reads (partially):

A Common-sense Approach to Childhood Vaccines is Now Needed

By World Council for Health

September 5, 2023

The number of vaccines given to babies and children has increased dramatically without the necessary due diligence by regulatory authorities. Parents are urged to adopt a common-sense, ‘Safer to Wait” approach.


Growing international concerns about vaccine regulatory processes and vaccine safety have emerged following the widespread regulatory failure of Covid-19 vaccines. The Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated that regulatory bodies, once public watchdogs, are now at best incompetent and at worst have been deeply corrupted by pharmaceutical industry interests.

...

Several research studies now indicate that vaccinated children have far worse health outcomes with higher rates of many chronic diseases than non-vaccinated children.

...

Mirrored - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
childhood vaccinesworld council for healthpeter mccullough md
