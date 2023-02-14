18th AZK: ♫ „Crisis-profit ban“ ♫ introduced by Ruth E. Sasek | www.kla.tv/25108

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who profits from the wars? Who profits from the world pandemics, from the
economic crises and the world climate crisis? Together we demand: Crisis-profit
ban in times of people‘s distress! No one should get rich from the crisis any
more. Who knows how suddenly a world crisis will be ended.
