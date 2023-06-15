The role of doctors 👩🏼‍⚕️😂🤣🙄

Real healthcare is emergency healthcare, but for chronic diseases, lifestyles should be addressed as doctor means teacher and has to teach people to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Ardis (actually chiropractor)Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Group are the best doctors I've seen on Brighteon 🙂👍

The oath of Hippocrates, first do no harm, I think should always be respected in addition to giving the patients ALL the options and not just the ones that profit the pharmaceutical industry the most. Aah, the world upside down, yes it's a devils' trick! Hence, the earning model should be reversed and the doctor should be rewarded for how healthy his patients become, are or stay! Wishful thinking, I know. 🙄

So let's look at the state we're in with all the nanotech in medicine, food, air and water... we need technical engineers and even weapons specialists more than doctors! But.... at least we got that stethoscope ready in case your heart stops beating, always nice to have your death confirmed when in cardiac arrest.

Radiation poisoning on ALL life on earth, the smallest lives, your microbiome where DNA is expressed and immune system resides! Let's call a spade a spade, genetically engineered to be easily killed off.

Make fasting and grounding part of your regimen. They are FREE and accessible to everyone!

For the supplements, yes I'm repeating myself, but repetition is the key to learning and yes, maybe I'm not a doctor, but I do AM a teacher 😉😂🤣