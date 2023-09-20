Warriors of Light and the Rainbow Warrior Prophecies

Are you being called to REMEMBER the Law of One, to STANDUP for Nature and Gaia (the Earth), to speak this truth... this quiz is more research for you as you discern if you are a Warrior of Light (a Rainbow Warrior)...?





"Warriors of the Rainbow" is a prophecy told by many cultures including Cree, Navajo, Hopi, Salish, Zuni and the Cherokee.





As noted in the Lakota Times (lakotatimes.com): “There will come a day when people of all races, colors, and creeds will put aside their differences. They will come together in love, joining hands in unification, to heal the Earth and all her children. They will move over the Earth like a great Whirling Rainbow, bringing peace, understanding and healing everywhere they go...."