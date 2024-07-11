NWO: US government housing & training illegal migrants at American universities

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Greg Reese



The US government, rather than taking care of their own people, are more concerned to allow illegal migrants with the purpose to house and train them to be supportive of US government initiative.



Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington