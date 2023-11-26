The Streaked, Speckled, and Spotted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2023 Vayetze torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Isaac and Jesus / Yeshua: The Sacrificial Ram - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wuxq5vWu-ss&t=11s
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 30:31-34
Joshua 9:4-5
Ezekiel 16:16
Exodus 12:5
Genesis 6:9; 17:1; 30:41-43
Luke 14:15-17, 21-24
Matthew 5:1-12
Genesis 31:10-13
1 Corinthians 1:26-27
Mark 7:8-9
Matthew 23:27-28
1 Samuel 16:6-7
Picture references:
https://cdn.rapzilla.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/09152156/Untitled-design-51-696x418.jpg
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/1/C/3/r/1/C3r1n.qR4e-small-Kat-Von-D-on-Becoming-a-Chr.jpg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun
USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun
Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun