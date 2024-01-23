Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Dec 20, 2018] Skiba vs Sungenis - The Complete Biblical (Flat Earth) Cosmology Debate [Rob Skiba]
channel image
DITRH
845 Subscribers
75 views
Published a month ago

What do the Scriptures have to say about the nature of the Earth and its place in the cosmos? This is the complete debate I did against Dr. Robert Sungenis on November 15, 2018 at the Flat Earth International Conference in Denver, Colorado.


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket