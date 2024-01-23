[Dec 20, 2018] Skiba vs Sungenis - The Complete Biblical (Flat Earth) Cosmology Debate [Rob Skiba]

What do the Scriptures have to say about the nature of the Earth and its place in the cosmos? This is the complete debate I did against Dr. Robert Sungenis on November 15, 2018 at the Flat Earth International Conference in Denver, Colorado.





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy