WOW!!! 🤩 Rob Schneider & Jim Breuer on the Spiritual Battle We Are In ⚔️

"They're Not Going to Win": Rob Schneider & Jim Breuer on the Spiritual Battle We Are In
"You have to know that God does have a plan...What this is is a gigantic play, a play that is working out to test us...Evil is not going to win...it's going to give good a run for its money...but they're not going to win."
Full podcast:https://youtu.be/aQ7oGrEKe-M
@RobSchneider
@JimBreuer
https://twitter.com/i/status/1707861431398342801