Winning Streak

Everything President Trump does — Dems oppose.
They have become the party of the rich.
They hate peace, progress and making things in America.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 March 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6369945338112
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1899977673906241935