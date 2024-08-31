British Censorship UK Government to Arrest Citizens for Misogyny Redacted w Natali Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The U.K. will start arresting people for "misogyny" and they will monitor your social media to make sure you don't say anything at all that they don't like. They say that they are doing this to "combat the radicalization of young men online." This sounds like radical government to me! Jim Ferguson, a former Parliamentary candidate and journalist, joins us to discuss this