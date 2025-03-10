Dying Democrat Party - Workers Ordered Back - Clueless Premier Eby

Karoline Leavitt Unleashes On ‘Disgraceful’ Dems, Corporate Media Over Their Antics Responding To Trump’s Address





Many Democratic lawmakers did not stand or applaud the special guests who appeared at the address, including a 13-year-old boy battling brain cancer and a high school athlete who suffered brain damage after competing against a transgender-identifying male. Leavitt condemned Democrats and the corporate media over their criticisms of the address and for their lack of sympathy toward the special guests.





https://dailycaller.com/2025/03/05/karoline-leavitt-democrats-corporate-media-antics-trump-address/









The Democratic Party's Implosion Is Worse Than You Think





If you thought Democrats were merely in a rough patch following Trump's triumphant return to the White House, think again. They're not just struggling: they're completely imploding, and the evidence is overwhelming.





But you don’t have to take my word for it.





The Washington Post's Dan Balz recently laid bare the structural catastrophe facing Democrats, and it's far worse than liberal pundits want to admit. This isn't some temporary setback that a few focus groups and rebranding efforts can fix. We're witnessing the complete collapse of the Democrats' electoral strategy.





https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/02/27/the-democratic-partys-implosion-is-worse-than-we-thought-n4937373









Trump Signs Order Ending Remote Work; Mandates Federal Workers Return To Office





Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday and quickly moved to install several executive orders. He signed an executive order ending remote work for federal employees, ordering them to return to the office full time, five days a week.

Trump’s presidential order puts an end to remote work as soon as practicable.





https://www.forbes.com/sites/terinaallen/2025/01/20/trump-signs-order-ending-remote-work-mandates-federal-workers-return-to-office/









'You're fired': The people Trump has sacked since taking office





President Donald Trump took over the White House less than a month ago, and in keeping with his reality television show catchphrase from The Apprentice - "You're Fired" - he has already removed more than 200 employees.





https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4g3yk3m3z4o

SEIU Researchers Admit $20 Wage Law Caused Fast Food Job Losses





California’s fast-food restaurants lost 10,700 jobs making it the worst performing year outside of a recession





https://californiaglobe.com/fl/new-seiu-funded-report-admits-20-wage-law-caused-fast-food-job-losses/









'All bets are off': Premier Eby lays out B.C.'s retaliation to U.S. tariffs





As U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods go into effect, B.C. is following through on retaliatory measures it promised last month that aim to hurt Americans' wallets.





At midnight, the U.S. president slapped 25 per cent duties on most Canadian products. And while Canada's leaders are warning residents what this could mean for Canadians, they're also sending a message to Americans: this will cost them, too.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/david-eby-us-tariff-response-1.7474199