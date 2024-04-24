BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Frank Jacob - The End of the World as We Know It - PostScript Interview with John L. Petersen
33 views • 12 months ago

Science has shown us that emotions create reality. With emotions driving reality, one wonders about all the emergency signaling in preparation for major events. Because people will actually use that information, and the emotional charge they get from it, to transmute that and turn it into reality.

Frank returns to TransitionTalks in November!

Get tickets and more info at: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/

Find out more about Frank Jacob and follow him at:

Webinars and Community https://www.cyberhive.tv

Homepage https://frankjacob.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/frankjacob/

‘X’ (formerly Twitter) https://twitter.com/RealFrankJacob

Linktree https://url.bio/frankjacob


Keywords
emotionsrealityfrank jacob
